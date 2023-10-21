Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.74 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00007097 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.29 billion and approximately $10.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,047.78 or 0.99937057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09668231 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $14,201,288.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

