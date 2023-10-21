Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.76 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.30 billion and approximately $9.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00007100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09668231 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $14,201,288.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

