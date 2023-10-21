Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.16

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.16 and traded as high as $34.86. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 12,057 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 166,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

