Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.16

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.16 and traded as high as $34.86. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 12,057 shares trading hands.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
