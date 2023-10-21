Trexcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 100% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded 100% lower against the dollar. Trexcoin has a total market cap of $10,464.48 and approximately $144,645.81 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin’s launch date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 1.08763625 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $120,177.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

