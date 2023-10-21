TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. TrueFi has a market cap of $37.35 million and $3.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03365796 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,025,517.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

