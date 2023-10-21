Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.16. 14,510,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,039,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.