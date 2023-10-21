Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Truist Financial Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,510,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,230. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
