Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,510,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,230. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,152.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,658,000 after buying an additional 2,642,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.