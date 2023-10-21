Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

