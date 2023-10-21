UMA (UMA) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. UMA has a market capitalization of $102.04 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,735,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,421,162 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

