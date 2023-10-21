Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP stock opened at $211.34 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

