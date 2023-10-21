Uniswap One Day Volume Tops $41.31 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00013726 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $41.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00217853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.97658922 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 827 active market(s) with $48,713,786.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

