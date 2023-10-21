Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00013701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $47.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00215028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.97658922 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 827 active market(s) with $48,713,786.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.