United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $172.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

