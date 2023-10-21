UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UNH traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $527.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.90.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.