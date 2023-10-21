USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.95

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $106.18 million and approximately $195,301.13 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,922.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.21 or 0.00829534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00184563 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.93219404 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $172,892.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

