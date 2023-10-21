Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.16. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 4,771 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

