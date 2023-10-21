Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Oracle accounts for 0.4% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,831,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

