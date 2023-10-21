Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.57 million and $1.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,039.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00216056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.06 or 0.00809138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00521657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00052386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00178749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,896,425 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.