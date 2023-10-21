Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.57. 27,271,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,913,446. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

