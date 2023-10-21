Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.90–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $19.45 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

