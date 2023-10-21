VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,186 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 5.5% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $34,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $540.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $69.14.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.