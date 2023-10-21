Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $2.93 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00009826 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $82.42 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,852.94 or 1.00014407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012422 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.85376375 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,552,528.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

