Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $83.92 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $83.92 million and $5.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00009981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.85376375 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,552,528.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

