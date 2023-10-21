Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.89

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.89 and traded as high as C$28.84. Wajax shares last traded at C$28.42, with a volume of 21,145 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WJX
Wajax Trading Up 0.1 %
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 4.1815603 EPS for the current year.
Wajax Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 36.16%.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.