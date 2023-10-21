Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.89

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.89 and traded as high as C$28.84. Wajax shares last traded at C$28.42, with a volume of 21,145 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WJX

Wajax Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 4.1815603 EPS for the current year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.