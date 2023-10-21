WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $322.53 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 976,100,409 coins and its circulating supply is 321,205,250 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 976,070,893.9506056 with 321,172,990.5684364 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.98740113 USD and is up 15.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $6,452,170.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.