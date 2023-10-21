West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

SCZC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335. The company has a market cap of $207.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.

