Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 7,048 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.33% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 204,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

