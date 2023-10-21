Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.11 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and approximately $3,911.55 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,274,729,241 coins and its circulating supply is 35,225,368,643 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,274,729,240.533 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.25076567 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,380.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

