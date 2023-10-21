Wrapped HBAR Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $105,781.98 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,529,379,562 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,529,379,562.49598 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04753006 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $211,903.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

