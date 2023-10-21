Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.61 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $154,884.65 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,529,379,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,529,379,562.49598 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04753006 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $211,903.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

