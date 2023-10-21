XDC Network (XDC) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XDC Network has a market cap of $653.40 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,762,859 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

