27,099 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,613,860,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

SLB stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,975. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

