42-coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.38 (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,565.40 or 1.42521669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $10.38 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00216367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.