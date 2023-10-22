Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AOD stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

