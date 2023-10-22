Acala Token One Day Volume Tops $959,062.96 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $38.73 million and $959,062.96 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,881.99 or 0.99963911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007366 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04724943 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,143,022.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

