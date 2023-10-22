aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $232.39 million and $2.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001577 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,988,793 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

