Aion Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $159.63 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00041782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00146776 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00040415 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00022518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003377 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

