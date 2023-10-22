Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $737.01 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Algorand has a market cap of $737.01 million and approximately $28.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,927,850,081 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

