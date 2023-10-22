American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,085 shares of the airline’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,214 shares of the airline’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

