American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.25 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 282.7% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

