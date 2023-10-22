American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34, RTT News reports. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.
NYSE:AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.16. American Express has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $182.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
