American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34, RTT News reports. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

AXP stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $124,325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Express by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,697,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 772,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

