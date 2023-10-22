American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% to $60.9-61.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.69 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Trading Down 5.4 %

American Express stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. 3M reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

