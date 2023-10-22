Ankr Market Capitalization Achieves $215.62 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $215.62 million and $14.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02109423 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $17,668,340.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

