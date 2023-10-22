Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AIF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.