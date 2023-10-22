Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AIF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

