Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Ark has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $79.22 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002982 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,414,578 coins and its circulating supply is 176,415,362 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

