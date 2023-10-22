Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autoliv Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autoliv by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Citigroup cut their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

