Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of ALV opened at $96.49 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.