Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Autoliv Stock Up 7.0 %

ALV opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,916,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

