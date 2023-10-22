Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.56 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $198.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $10.03 or 0.00033522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,364,084 coins and its circulating supply is 354,987,904 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

